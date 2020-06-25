2771 North Arroyo Drive

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Mission Hills!



Hardwood floors, large picture window in living room, stove and refrigerator in eat in kitchen, HUGE backyard, 1 car garage, + washer & dryer!



Utilities not included.



Pets okay w/ pet deposit!



Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!



Rent: $2,250

Deposit: $2,000

Application Fee: $40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com



