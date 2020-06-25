All apartments in San Diego
2771 North Arroyo Drive

2771 North Arroyo Drive
Location

2771 North Arroyo Drive, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Mission Hills! - Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Mission Hills!

Hardwood floors, large picture window in living room, stove and refrigerator in eat in kitchen, HUGE backyard, 1 car garage, + washer & dryer!

Utilities not included.

Pets okay w/ pet deposit!

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4886430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 North Arroyo Drive have any available units?
2771 North Arroyo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2771 North Arroyo Drive have?
Some of 2771 North Arroyo Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2771 North Arroyo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2771 North Arroyo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 North Arroyo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2771 North Arroyo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2771 North Arroyo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2771 North Arroyo Drive offers parking.
Does 2771 North Arroyo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2771 North Arroyo Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 North Arroyo Drive have a pool?
No, 2771 North Arroyo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2771 North Arroyo Drive have accessible units?
No, 2771 North Arroyo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 North Arroyo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2771 North Arroyo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
