2771 North Arroyo Drive

Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Mission Hills!
Hardwood floors, large picture window in living room, stove and refrigerator in eat in kitchen, HUGE backyard, 1 car garage, + washer & dryer!
Utilities not included.
Pets okay w/ pet deposit!
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800 www.joecartarealty.com
