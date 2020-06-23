All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2762 Casey St.
2762 Casey St.

2762 Casey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2762 Casey Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
2762 Casey St. Available 02/04/19 2 Bedroom Condo in Paradise Hills! - 2 bedroom 1 bath 840 sqft condo in Paradise Hills! This condo includes plenty of storage space, built in cabinets/entertainment center, all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and one has mirrored closet doors. Special features include a private patio, carport and one additional parking space. This property is close to Zamorano Elementary School, Bell Junior High School, Highway 54, and the Bay Terrace Park and Recreation Center. No pets allowed at this property. Trash included in the rent.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

