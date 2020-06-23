Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport pool ceiling fan some paid utils

2762 Casey St. Available 02/04/19 2 Bedroom Condo in Paradise Hills! - 2 bedroom 1 bath 840 sqft condo in Paradise Hills! This condo includes plenty of storage space, built in cabinets/entertainment center, all kitchen appliances and a washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and one has mirrored closet doors. Special features include a private patio, carport and one additional parking space. This property is close to Zamorano Elementary School, Bell Junior High School, Highway 54, and the Bay Terrace Park and Recreation Center. No pets allowed at this property. Trash included in the rent.

