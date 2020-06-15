2744 B Street

Amenities

FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM! Walking distance to Starbucks and Balboa Park. Quick Uber ride to downtown. Beautiful downstairs unit with laminate wood floors, laundry in unit and 2 side by side parking spots. Gas stove, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and granite counters. Crown molding in the living room and high profile ceiling fans throughout. AC and heat. Ample sized bedrooms! Convenient built in cabinetry in the guest bedroom. All linens, furniture, bedding, and kitchenware included.