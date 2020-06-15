All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:37 AM

2744 B Street

2744 B Street · (858) 248-7494
Location

2744 B Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM! Walking distance to Starbucks and Balboa Park. Quick Uber ride to downtown. Beautiful downstairs unit with laminate wood floors, laundry in unit and 2 side by side parking spots. Gas stove, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and granite counters. Crown molding in the living room and high profile ceiling fans throughout. AC and heat. Ample sized bedrooms! Convenient built in cabinetry in the guest bedroom. All linens, furniture, bedding, and kitchenware included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2744 B Street have any available units?
2744 B Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2744 B Street have?
Some of 2744 B Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2744 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
2744 B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2744 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 2744 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2744 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 2744 B Street does offer parking.
Does 2744 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2744 B Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2744 B Street have a pool?
No, 2744 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 2744 B Street have accessible units?
No, 2744 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2744 B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2744 B Street has units with dishwashers.
