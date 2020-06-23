2735 Matera Lane

Amenities
Three bedroom townhome in the heart of Mission Valley! Lovely Courtyard plan 3 with dual master closets, direct access to two car garage and upgraded finishes throughout the home. Private backyard and patio offers outdoor space. The Escala community includes a clubhouse, two pools, spa, gym, tennis courts and playground.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.