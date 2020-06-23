All apartments in San Diego
2735 Matera Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2735 Matera Lane

2735 Matera Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2735 Matera Lane, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Three bedroom townhome in the heart of Mission Valley! Lovely Courtyard plan 3 with dual master closets, direct access to two car garage and upgraded finishes throughout the home. Private backyard and patio offers outdoor space. The Escala community includes a clubhouse, two pools, spa, gym, tennis courts and playground.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Matera Lane have any available units?
2735 Matera Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 Matera Lane have?
Some of 2735 Matera Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Matera Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Matera Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Matera Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2735 Matera Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2735 Matera Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Matera Lane does offer parking.
Does 2735 Matera Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Matera Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Matera Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2735 Matera Lane has a pool.
Does 2735 Matera Lane have accessible units?
No, 2735 Matera Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Matera Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Matera Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
