2735 Matera Lane

Three bedroom townhome in the heart of Mission Valley! Lovely Courtyard plan 3 with dual master closets, direct access to two car garage and upgraded finishes throughout the home. Private backyard and patio offers outdoor space. The Escala community includes a clubhouse, two pools, spa, gym, tennis courts and playground.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

