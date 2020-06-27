All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

2708 Dove Street

2708 Dove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Dove Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2708 Dove Street Available 06/01/20 2708 Dove Street *REMODELED* - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in Park West just North of Little Italy. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached garage, hardwood floors throughout, sun room and in unit washer and dryer. Enjoy your summer barbecues on the rear deck with views of the neighborhood. Act fast this beautiful home won't last long!

***!!!This property is currently being remodeled!!!***
What is being renovated:
- The entire kitchen
- Both bathrooms
- The bedroom closet space
- NEW washer/dryer

Progress shots will be uploaded as work completes
Home will be ready for move-in June 1st!
Home should be ready for showings after 5/18/20

Criteria to renting this home:
*Credit score of 640 or better
*House hold income is at least 2.5x the rent
*No outstanding bills in collections
- Due upon signing: 1st months rent & security deposit
- Contract is for 1 year then converts month to month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3329587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Dove Street have any available units?
2708 Dove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Dove Street have?
Some of 2708 Dove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Dove Street currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Dove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Dove Street pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Dove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2708 Dove Street offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Dove Street offers parking.
Does 2708 Dove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 Dove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Dove Street have a pool?
No, 2708 Dove Street does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Dove Street have accessible units?
No, 2708 Dove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Dove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Dove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

