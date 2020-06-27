Amenities

2708 Dove Street Available 06/01/20 2708 Dove Street *REMODELED* - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful home in Park West just North of Little Italy. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, attached garage, hardwood floors throughout, sun room and in unit washer and dryer. Enjoy your summer barbecues on the rear deck with views of the neighborhood. Act fast this beautiful home won't last long!



***!!!This property is currently being remodeled!!!***

What is being renovated:

- The entire kitchen

- Both bathrooms

- The bedroom closet space

- NEW washer/dryer



Progress shots will be uploaded as work completes

Home will be ready for move-in June 1st!

Home should be ready for showings after 5/18/20



Criteria to renting this home:

*Credit score of 640 or better

*House hold income is at least 2.5x the rent

*No outstanding bills in collections

- Due upon signing: 1st months rent & security deposit

- Contract is for 1 year then converts month to month



No Pets Allowed



