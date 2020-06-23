2685 Villas way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Detached Townhouse in Escala of Mission Valley - Property Id: 47221



Beautiful, detached townhouse in Escala of Mission Valley's resort-style community with access to lap pool, hot tub, tennis courts, workout facility & dog park. This spacious two bedroom with a third optional bedroom/office boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, big windows giving an abundance of natural lighting, open concept kitchen with a center island featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters; and a private patio with a grill. The master bedroom with jetted bathtub that can be used as your own private Jacuzzi and 2nd bedroom are located on the third floor, the 3rd optional bedroom is located on the second floor loft. Unit comes with a 2-car garage.



The Villas community of Escala is in a highly-desirable and central location close to the shopping hub of San Diego, within minutes of popular stores including IKEA, Lowes & Costco, walking distance to the trolley, QUALCOMM stadium & public library; and less than two miles from I-15, I-8 & 163.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/47221

Property Id 47221



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5760431)