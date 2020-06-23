All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2685 Villas way

2685 Villas Way · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Villas Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Detached Townhouse in Escala of Mission Valley - Property Id: 47221

Beautiful, detached townhouse in Escala of Mission Valley's resort-style community with access to lap pool, hot tub, tennis courts, workout facility & dog park. This spacious two bedroom with a third optional bedroom/office boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, big windows giving an abundance of natural lighting, open concept kitchen with a center island featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters; and a private patio with a grill. The master bedroom with jetted bathtub that can be used as your own private Jacuzzi and 2nd bedroom are located on the third floor, the 3rd optional bedroom is located on the second floor loft. Unit comes with a 2-car garage.

The Villas community of Escala is in a highly-desirable and central location close to the shopping hub of San Diego, within minutes of popular stores including IKEA, Lowes & Costco, walking distance to the trolley, QUALCOMM stadium & public library; and less than two miles from I-15, I-8 & 163.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/47221
Property Id 47221

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5760431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Villas way have any available units?
2685 Villas way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 Villas way have?
Some of 2685 Villas way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Villas way currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Villas way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Villas way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2685 Villas way is pet friendly.
Does 2685 Villas way offer parking?
Yes, 2685 Villas way does offer parking.
Does 2685 Villas way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2685 Villas way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Villas way have a pool?
Yes, 2685 Villas way has a pool.
Does 2685 Villas way have accessible units?
No, 2685 Villas way does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Villas way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 Villas way has units with dishwashers.
