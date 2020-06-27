All apartments in San Diego
2684 Mission Blvd
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

2684 Mission Blvd

2684 Mission Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2684 Mission Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished (utilities included ) Private Beach Cottage with garage and washer & dryer! Located steps to the beach/boardwalk and across the street from the Bay.
Space:
Bedroom with attached bathroom, two closets and lots of windows (lots of sunlight). Comes with Queen size bed, TV and dresser.
The Living room is large and has high ceilings with attic for extra storage. Comes with couch and TV.
2-person kitchen table and full kitchen. Has full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and new 4-burner gas stove.
Private enclosed front patio.

Weekly & Monthly stays available (prefer month - to month), 6-month and 1-year lease available.

Please call or text if interested/to schedule showing

Lisa
Grandelli Properties
office: (858) 900-2035
mobile: (646) 932-8669

(RLNE4999525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2684 Mission Blvd have any available units?
2684 Mission Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2684 Mission Blvd have?
Some of 2684 Mission Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2684 Mission Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2684 Mission Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2684 Mission Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2684 Mission Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2684 Mission Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2684 Mission Blvd offers parking.
Does 2684 Mission Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2684 Mission Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2684 Mission Blvd have a pool?
No, 2684 Mission Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2684 Mission Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2684 Mission Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2684 Mission Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2684 Mission Blvd has units with dishwashers.
