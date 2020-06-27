2684 Mission Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Fully Furnished (utilities included ) Private Beach Cottage with garage and washer & dryer! Located steps to the beach/boardwalk and across the street from the Bay.

Space:

Bedroom with attached bathroom, two closets and lots of windows (lots of sunlight). Comes with Queen size bed, TV and dresser.

The Living room is large and has high ceilings with attic for extra storage. Comes with couch and TV.

2-person kitchen table and full kitchen. Has full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, and new 4-burner gas stove.

Private enclosed front patio.



Weekly & Monthly stays available (prefer month - to month), 6-month and 1-year lease available.



Please call or text if interested/to schedule showing



Lisa

Grandelli Properties

office: (858) 900-2035

mobile: (646) 932-8669



