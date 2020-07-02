Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A St - Property Id: 280404



One Bedroom One Bath Downstairs Unit

Newly remodeled, dual pane windows, kitchen and bath with granite counter tops, nice wood flooring, newer stainless appliances with built in microwave.

Walk in closet.

Water and trash are paid.

Clean and quiet smoke free living environment. Golf course and park within walking distance.

We have assigned off street parking and a washer and dryer in the laundry room.

Security gated entry.

Please have good credit!

No pets!

Non-Smoker!

12 Month Lease



$1000 Deposit



Please call Bryan to schedule a showing

Call 619-808-7861

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280404

Property Id 280404



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5830044)