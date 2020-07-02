Amenities
A St - Property Id: 280404
One Bedroom One Bath Downstairs Unit
Newly remodeled, dual pane windows, kitchen and bath with granite counter tops, nice wood flooring, newer stainless appliances with built in microwave.
Walk in closet.
Water and trash are paid.
Clean and quiet smoke free living environment. Golf course and park within walking distance.
We have assigned off street parking and a washer and dryer in the laundry room.
Security gated entry.
Please have good credit!
No pets!
Non-Smoker!
12 Month Lease
$1000 Deposit
Please call Bryan to schedule a showing
Call 619-808-7861
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280404
(RLNE5830044)