All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2651 A St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2651 A St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2651 A St

2651 A Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2651 A Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A St - Property Id: 280404

One Bedroom One Bath Downstairs Unit
Newly remodeled, dual pane windows, kitchen and bath with granite counter tops, nice wood flooring, newer stainless appliances with built in microwave.
Walk in closet.
Water and trash are paid.
Clean and quiet smoke free living environment. Golf course and park within walking distance.
We have assigned off street parking and a washer and dryer in the laundry room.
Security gated entry.
Please have good credit!
No pets!
Non-Smoker!
12 Month Lease

$1000 Deposit

Please call Bryan to schedule a showing
Call 619-808-7861
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280404
Property Id 280404

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 A St have any available units?
2651 A St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 A St have?
Some of 2651 A St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 A St currently offering any rent specials?
2651 A St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 A St pet-friendly?
No, 2651 A St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2651 A St offer parking?
Yes, 2651 A St offers parking.
Does 2651 A St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 A St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 A St have a pool?
No, 2651 A St does not have a pool.
Does 2651 A St have accessible units?
No, 2651 A St does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 A St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 A St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University