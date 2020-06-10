All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2630 Erie Street

2630 Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Erie Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Beautiful Bay Park!

Second floor unit with enticing hardwood floors, new energy-efficient full size stainless steel kitchen appliances, energy-efficient lighting, washer/dryer in unit, designer ceiling fan, A/C, fireplace, double-pane windows, 2 large bedroom closets, completely renovated vanity area and bathroom, gated underground designated parking, beautiful landscaping, pool & spa.

Drive 2 minutes to I-5 at Clairemont Dr.,
Walk to local restaurants, coffee houses, Mission Bay Park with expansive picnic areas. Walk or bike around Mission Bay's broadly designated paths.

Minutes from Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla Shores. Near grocery store, within 15 minutes of airport, downtown, Gas-lamp District, Little Italy.

Utilities Included: NONE

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Additional Lease Information: Assigned spot #19 in the garage

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

Amenities : Fireplace Disposal Kinda Coastal Country BBQ Area Spa Cable-ready Balcony Community Pool Assigned Covered Parking Air Conditioning Pool

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 12/1/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Erie Street have any available units?
2630 Erie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2630 Erie Street have?
Some of 2630 Erie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Erie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Erie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Erie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Erie Street is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Erie Street offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Erie Street does offer parking.
Does 2630 Erie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2630 Erie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Erie Street have a pool?
Yes, 2630 Erie Street has a pool.
Does 2630 Erie Street have accessible units?
No, 2630 Erie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Erie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Erie Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

