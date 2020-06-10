2630 Erie Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Beautiful Bay Park!
Second floor unit with enticing hardwood floors, new energy-efficient full size stainless steel kitchen appliances, energy-efficient lighting, washer/dryer in unit, designer ceiling fan, A/C, fireplace, double-pane windows, 2 large bedroom closets, completely renovated vanity area and bathroom, gated underground designated parking, beautiful landscaping, pool & spa.
Drive 2 minutes to I-5 at Clairemont Dr.,
Walk to local restaurants, coffee houses, Mission Bay Park with expansive picnic areas. Walk or bike around Mission Bay's broadly designated paths.
Minutes from Mission Beach, Pacific Beach and La Jolla Shores. Near grocery store, within 15 minutes of airport, downtown, Gas-lamp District, Little Italy.
Utilities Included: NONE
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer
Additional Lease Information: Assigned spot #19 in the garage
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
Amenities : Fireplace Disposal Kinda Coastal Country BBQ Area Spa Cable-ready Balcony Community Pool Assigned Covered Parking Air Conditioning Pool
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 12/1/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.