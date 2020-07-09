All apartments in San Diego
2628 Worden St Unit 154

2628 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Awesome Remodeled Top Floor condo in Point Loma Tennis Club - Newly remodeled spacious one bedroom condo in the highly desirable Point Loma Tennis Club property. This unit has new flooring (no carpet), new stainless steel appliances, new heaters, and more. It has a large, open floor plan with the kitchen, living room, and dinning area that leads directly onto a big balcony that's up in the trees. This condo has a big closet in the entrance hallway, has a second double closet in the master bedroom, and there's a storage locker in the garage so there's plenty of storage. It's near the elevator that takes you down to the underground garage where it has one protected parking space. Point Loma Tennis Club offers resort style living with BBQ grills, picnic tables, four tennis courts, swimming pool, recreation room, clubhouse, workout room, sauna, and spa. The large pool is surrounded by trees and hedges to give it a natural resort feel, and adjacent to the pool is a hot tub to relax in. Unlike most communities, Point Loma Tennis Club pool and spa are open 24 hours a day! The PLTC clubhouse is a perfect place for parties and celebrations. It offers a pool table, ping pong, foosball, poker table, a living room with gas fireplace, surround-sound flat-screen TV and a full kitchen. There are two gym rooms: a weight room for resistance training and an aerobic exercise room with treadmills and elliptical machines . Just minutes away from Ocean Beach and downtown San Diego, this property is centrally located and easy to access freeways and all the San Diego has to offer. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE5787376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 have any available units?
2628 Worden St Unit 154 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 have?
Some of 2628 Worden St Unit 154's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2628 Worden St Unit 154 currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Worden St Unit 154 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Worden St Unit 154 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Worden St Unit 154 is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 offer parking?
Yes, 2628 Worden St Unit 154 offers parking.
Does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Worden St Unit 154 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 have a pool?
Yes, 2628 Worden St Unit 154 has a pool.
Does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 have accessible units?
No, 2628 Worden St Unit 154 does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Worden St Unit 154 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Worden St Unit 154 does not have units with dishwashers.

