2628 Worden St Unit 154

Awesome Remodeled Top Floor condo in Point Loma Tennis Club - Newly remodeled spacious one bedroom condo in the highly desirable Point Loma Tennis Club property. This unit has new flooring (no carpet), new stainless steel appliances, new heaters, and more. It has a large, open floor plan with the kitchen, living room, and dinning area that leads directly onto a big balcony that's up in the trees. This condo has a big closet in the entrance hallway, has a second double closet in the master bedroom, and there's a storage locker in the garage so there's plenty of storage. It's near the elevator that takes you down to the underground garage where it has one protected parking space. Point Loma Tennis Club offers resort style living with BBQ grills, picnic tables, four tennis courts, swimming pool, recreation room, clubhouse, workout room, sauna, and spa. The large pool is surrounded by trees and hedges to give it a natural resort feel, and adjacent to the pool is a hot tub to relax in. Unlike most communities, Point Loma Tennis Club pool and spa are open 24 hours a day! The PLTC clubhouse is a perfect place for parties and celebrations. It offers a pool table, ping pong, foosball, poker table, a living room with gas fireplace, surround-sound flat-screen TV and a full kitchen. There are two gym rooms: a weight room for resistance training and an aerobic exercise room with treadmills and elliptical machines . Just minutes away from Ocean Beach and downtown San Diego, this property is centrally located and easy to access freeways and all the San Diego has to offer. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



