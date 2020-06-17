All apartments in San Diego
2618 Juan St.#1
2618 Juan St.#1

2618 Juan Street · (888) 448-8364 ext. 1
Location

2618 Juan Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2618 Juan St.#1 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
media room
San Diego - Old Town- Fully Furnished Live in a scenic Historical area of San Diego . - * Fully Furnished
* Quaint Updated Spanish Decor Interior
* Washer/Dryer all in one in Unit
* Off Street Gated and Secure Parking
* Air Conditioning
* Private and Secure additional Storage Space
* Private and Serene Patio
* Water and Trash Included
* Deposit $2800
* One Year Lease

This festive One bedroom includes secured assigned parking, laundry inside unit and water and trash paid. Renovated and preserved condo that has been pristinely maintained located in Old Town San Diego. Central to downtown, Airport, USD, Museums, Theater and more.

Small quaint complex with gated courtyard entry. Completely furnished with beautiful authentic furnishings. and artistic design. Authentic distressed tile flooring. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters and all appliances included. Crackling gas Fireplace and Washer/Dryer in unit. Large Master bedroom with Traditional Four-post bed and walk-in closet. Spacious bath with tile counter-tops and full size tub/shower. Tranquil private patio with bubbling water fountain and lounging space perfect to entertain or unwind . Underground secured parking with large additional storage space included . Six Month Lease. Tenant pays utilities other than water/sewer and trash . Plenty of additional street parking for your guests.

Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs with owner Approval and additional deposit. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Walking distance to beautiful and Scenic Old Town Theater, Restaurants, Shops, Trolley and more. Freeway access close by.

Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info.

(RLNE4558687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

