2618 Juan St.#1

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking media room

San Diego - Old Town- Fully Furnished Live in a scenic Historical area of San Diego . - * Fully Furnished

* Quaint Updated Spanish Decor Interior

* Washer/Dryer all in one in Unit

* Off Street Gated and Secure Parking

* Air Conditioning

* Private and Secure additional Storage Space

* Private and Serene Patio

* Water and Trash Included

* Deposit $2800

* One Year Lease



This festive One bedroom includes secured assigned parking, laundry inside unit and water and trash paid. Renovated and preserved condo that has been pristinely maintained located in Old Town San Diego. Central to downtown, Airport, USD, Museums, Theater and more.



Small quaint complex with gated courtyard entry. Completely furnished with beautiful authentic furnishings. and artistic design. Authentic distressed tile flooring. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters and all appliances included. Crackling gas Fireplace and Washer/Dryer in unit. Large Master bedroom with Traditional Four-post bed and walk-in closet. Spacious bath with tile counter-tops and full size tub/shower. Tranquil private patio with bubbling water fountain and lounging space perfect to entertain or unwind . Underground secured parking with large additional storage space included . Six Month Lease. Tenant pays utilities other than water/sewer and trash . Plenty of additional street parking for your guests.



Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs with owner Approval and additional deposit. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Walking distance to beautiful and Scenic Old Town Theater, Restaurants, Shops, Trolley and more. Freeway access close by.



Professionally Managed by McDade Realty Group- DRE #01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info.



