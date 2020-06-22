Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2610 Montclair Street Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Spanish style 3/2 in North Park/City Heights - It is never too late to move into your perfect home! Including original hardwood floors, brand new paint throughout, modern kitchen & bathroom, 2-car garage & so much more!



Admire the lush landscaping around this entire home with provided garden boxes for you to plant! The front is gated with space to have patio furniture and enjoy the fresh air. The backyard is fenced in, perfect for 1 pet upon approval with an additional deposit.



Entering directly into the living room there are multiple picture windows providing tons of natural lighting. Enjoy the comfort of a warm fireplace this winter. Beautiful barrel ceilings are seen in the living/dining room, not mention a chandelier in the dining room!



The kitchen has black granite countertops matching snow white cabinetry & a sparkling tiled backsplash. Become a chef with this Viking gas stove/oven, large refrigerator, & a separate movable cutting board table. Through the kitchen, is a dining nook that has built-in cabinets. The laundry room includes a washer/dryer & extra storage space. There is access to the basement where you can store even more treasures!



The hallway bathroom is newly remodeled & ready for you to show off to guests! All three bedrooms include a large ceiling fan & sizeable closets. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a tiled shower stall. The master and second bedroom each have french doors that open to the private oasis back yard.



Don't wait, call to schedule a showing and apply online now!



(RLNE5222199)