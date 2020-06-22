All apartments in San Diego
2610 Montclair Street

2610 Montclair Street · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Montclair Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2610 Montclair Street Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Spanish style 3/2 in North Park/City Heights - It is never too late to move into your perfect home! Including original hardwood floors, brand new paint throughout, modern kitchen & bathroom, 2-car garage & so much more!

Admire the lush landscaping around this entire home with provided garden boxes for you to plant! The front is gated with space to have patio furniture and enjoy the fresh air. The backyard is fenced in, perfect for 1 pet upon approval with an additional deposit.

Entering directly into the living room there are multiple picture windows providing tons of natural lighting. Enjoy the comfort of a warm fireplace this winter. Beautiful barrel ceilings are seen in the living/dining room, not mention a chandelier in the dining room!

The kitchen has black granite countertops matching snow white cabinetry & a sparkling tiled backsplash. Become a chef with this Viking gas stove/oven, large refrigerator, & a separate movable cutting board table. Through the kitchen, is a dining nook that has built-in cabinets. The laundry room includes a washer/dryer & extra storage space. There is access to the basement where you can store even more treasures!

The hallway bathroom is newly remodeled & ready for you to show off to guests! All three bedrooms include a large ceiling fan & sizeable closets. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a tiled shower stall. The master and second bedroom each have french doors that open to the private oasis back yard.

Don't wait, call to schedule a showing and apply online now!

(RLNE5222199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Montclair Street have any available units?
2610 Montclair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Montclair Street have?
Some of 2610 Montclair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Montclair Street currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Montclair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Montclair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Montclair Street is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Montclair Street offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Montclair Street offers parking.
Does 2610 Montclair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Montclair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Montclair Street have a pool?
No, 2610 Montclair Street does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Montclair Street have accessible units?
No, 2610 Montclair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Montclair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Montclair Street does not have units with dishwashers.

