Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2575 Fairmount Ave.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

2575 Fairmount Ave.

2575 Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
City Heights
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2575 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Gated 2 Bedroom Home in City Heights - 2 bed/ 1 bath home located in City Heights features new paint and a naturally lighted floor plan with updated wood flooring throughout the property. The kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator and stove and has plenty of cabinet space for storage. There is a full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. The property is gated and has a spacious, enclosed back patio. Pets are allowed at this property. Convenient location close to shopping and restaurants!
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4078676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 Fairmount Ave. have any available units?
2575 Fairmount Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2575 Fairmount Ave. have?
Some of 2575 Fairmount Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 Fairmount Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2575 Fairmount Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 Fairmount Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2575 Fairmount Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2575 Fairmount Ave. offer parking?
No, 2575 Fairmount Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2575 Fairmount Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2575 Fairmount Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 Fairmount Ave. have a pool?
No, 2575 Fairmount Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2575 Fairmount Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2575 Fairmount Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 Fairmount Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 Fairmount Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
