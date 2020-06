Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated and bright single family home for rent! - This beautiful and bright 3 bed, 2 bath on a quiet street featuring a stunning open kitchen with large peninsula bar, quartz counters, soft close-all wood cabinets, and gorgeous wood laminate floors! There is a huge bonus family room, a full sized laundry room, ceiling fans in all rooms, dual paned windows. The large back yard has a huge covered patio, and a large shed for storage! Pets accepted!



DRE01197438



(RLNE5055708)