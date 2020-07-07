All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2537 San Marcos Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2537 San Marcos Avenue
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2537 San Marcos Avenue

2537 San Marcos Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2537 San Marcos Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
South Park- Burlingame: Fully Remodeled 2bd/2ba Craftsman Home! - Here is the South Park rental you have been waiting for! This fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom craftsman cottage is located in the highly sought after Burlingame neighborhood. Perched high on a prime corner lot, this home is a must see! The entire home has been transformed into a modern living space, yet thoughtfully designed to keep its original charm. Upgrades include a new kitchen with whirlpool appliances and custom kitchen cabinets, brand new hardwood floors throughout, newer carpet and paint, and 2 fully remodeled bathrooms. Home also features large closets with custom built ins, a private enclosed patio -- perfect for entertaining, a tandem driveway with room for 2 cars, central heating and air, tankless water heater, in-home washer and dryer, and a security system (serviced by tenant). Property has been beautifully landscaped and includes a weekly gardening service. Nothing was spared with this remodel! Water included.

Walking distance to all of the shops and restaurants of South Park, and just minutes to all that Metro San Diego has to offer! Don't miss out of this amazing opportunity.

Sorry, No Pets.

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE2784207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 San Marcos Avenue have any available units?
2537 San Marcos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 San Marcos Avenue have?
Some of 2537 San Marcos Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 San Marcos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2537 San Marcos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 San Marcos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2537 San Marcos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2537 San Marcos Avenue offer parking?
No, 2537 San Marcos Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2537 San Marcos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 San Marcos Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 San Marcos Avenue have a pool?
No, 2537 San Marcos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2537 San Marcos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2537 San Marcos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 San Marcos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 San Marcos Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University