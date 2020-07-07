2537 San Marcos Avenue

Amenities

South Park- Burlingame: Fully Remodeled 2bd/2ba Craftsman Home! - Here is the South Park rental you have been waiting for! This fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom craftsman cottage is located in the highly sought after Burlingame neighborhood. Perched high on a prime corner lot, this home is a must see! The entire home has been transformed into a modern living space, yet thoughtfully designed to keep its original charm. Upgrades include a new kitchen with whirlpool appliances and custom kitchen cabinets, brand new hardwood floors throughout, newer carpet and paint, and 2 fully remodeled bathrooms. Home also features large closets with custom built ins, a private enclosed patio -- perfect for entertaining, a tandem driveway with room for 2 cars, central heating and air, tankless water heater, in-home washer and dryer, and a security system (serviced by tenant). Property has been beautifully landscaped and includes a weekly gardening service. Nothing was spared with this remodel! Water included.



Walking distance to all of the shops and restaurants of South Park, and just minutes to all that Metro San Diego has to offer! Don't miss out of this amazing opportunity.



Sorry, No Pets.



