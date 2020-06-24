2530 Upas St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Morley Field 3 bed 2 bath hardwood home with 1 bed 1 bath Casita - Directly across from Morley Field, this mid-century 1 level home includes a 1450 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bath main house with lots of built-ins and original charm, plus a 250 sq ft 1 bed 1/2 bath casita. The main house and casita are all original hardwood floors, no carpets. There is a 2 car garage with workbench. The back yard is a courtyard and includes covered hardscape patio and large lawn (gardener included). Includes working fireplace, washer dryer, all appliances, mirrored closets and lots of storage areas. available May 1, 2019.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert619-708-5008

WeRentSD.com

Scott@WeRentSD.com



(RLNE4801476)