San Diego, CA
2530 Upas St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2530 Upas St

2530 Upas St · No Longer Available
Location

2530 Upas St, San Diego, CA 92104
Balboa Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Morley Field 3 bed 2 bath hardwood home with 1 bed 1 bath Casita - Directly across from Morley Field, this mid-century 1 level home includes a 1450 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 bath main house with lots of built-ins and original charm, plus a 250 sq ft 1 bed 1/2 bath casita. The main house and casita are all original hardwood floors, no carpets. There is a 2 car garage with workbench. The back yard is a courtyard and includes covered hardscape patio and large lawn (gardener included). Includes working fireplace, washer dryer, all appliances, mirrored closets and lots of storage areas. available May 1, 2019.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert619-708-5008
WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com

(RLNE4801476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 Upas St have any available units?
2530 Upas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2530 Upas St have?
Some of 2530 Upas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Upas St currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Upas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Upas St pet-friendly?
No, 2530 Upas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2530 Upas St offer parking?
Yes, 2530 Upas St offers parking.
Does 2530 Upas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 Upas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Upas St have a pool?
No, 2530 Upas St does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Upas St have accessible units?
No, 2530 Upas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Upas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Upas St does not have units with dishwashers.
