Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2528 Madison Ave
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

2528 Madison Ave

2528 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 Bedroom North Park/ University Heights Available Now! - Charming North Park/University Heights home is a two level home w/ 4 Bedrooms and Two Baths,Detached garage. Remodeled kitchen with beautiful flooring and granite counter tops,nice patio area and shared backyard.This home is a great mix of timeless charm & modern convenience. Upgraded in all the right ways w/ a proper reverence for the past. Fireplace in the living room. Original hardwood flooring in dining and living area.. Amazing Location...near restaurants, park, mall, freeways! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. Text or Call Veronica Martin to schedule a private viewing (858)522-9265

(RLNE5333842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Madison Ave have any available units?
2528 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Madison Ave have?
Some of 2528 Madison Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2528 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2528 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 2528 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 2528 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2528 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

