2528 Madison Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Charming 4 Bedroom North Park/ University Heights Available Now! - Charming North Park/University Heights home is a two level home w/ 4 Bedrooms and Two Baths,Detached garage. Remodeled kitchen with beautiful flooring and granite counter tops,nice patio area and shared backyard.This home is a great mix of timeless charm & modern convenience. Upgraded in all the right ways w/ a proper reverence for the past. Fireplace in the living room. Original hardwood flooring in dining and living area.. Amazing Location...near restaurants, park, mall, freeways! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW. Text or Call Veronica Martin to schedule a private viewing (858)522-9265



(RLNE5333842)