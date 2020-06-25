All apartments in San Diego
25 on Fifth
25 on Fifth

3275 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3275 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
Luxury Condo With Impressive Master Suite and Expansive Private Balcony - This fabulous Epic on 5th condo is incredible and is ready for new occupants! You'll enter the boutique hotel-style lobby and make your way to your new home. As you enter, you'll quickly appreciate all the lovely features this home has to offer including luxury vinyl plank flooring, brand new Samsung appliances including a smart refrigerator and convection microwave, new washer/dryer, window blinds on all windows, private yet grand balcony (23'x12'), storage unit and so much more!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit boasts luxury living in the heart of Bankers Hill. The chef in your family will love cooking in this gourmet kitchen with durable quartz countertops, designer back-splash, farmhouse sink, and upgraded appliances. This amazing home includes internet (WebPass), water, storage, and 2 parking stalls. Step out your front door to enjoy the community amenities which includes a courtyard complete with an outdoor kitchen and dining area, dramatic lighting, BBQs, fireplaces, new decking and inviting spaces to simply relax in the ever-so perfect San Diego climate. Walking distance (only half block) from world-famous Balboa Park, restaurants, shopping, and transportation. This unit won't last long at this price, so schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5190694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 on Fifth have any available units?
25 on Fifth doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 on Fifth have?
Some of 25 on Fifth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 on Fifth currently offering any rent specials?
25 on Fifth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 on Fifth pet-friendly?
No, 25 on Fifth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 25 on Fifth offer parking?
Yes, 25 on Fifth offers parking.
Does 25 on Fifth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 on Fifth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 on Fifth have a pool?
No, 25 on Fifth does not have a pool.
Does 25 on Fifth have accessible units?
No, 25 on Fifth does not have accessible units.
Does 25 on Fifth have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 on Fifth does not have units with dishwashers.
