25 on Fifth

Luxury Condo With Impressive Master Suite and Expansive Private Balcony - This fabulous Epic on 5th condo is incredible and is ready for new occupants! You'll enter the boutique hotel-style lobby and make your way to your new home. As you enter, you'll quickly appreciate all the lovely features this home has to offer including luxury vinyl plank flooring, brand new Samsung appliances including a smart refrigerator and convection microwave, new washer/dryer, window blinds on all windows, private yet grand balcony (23'x12'), storage unit and so much more!! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit boasts luxury living in the heart of Bankers Hill. The chef in your family will love cooking in this gourmet kitchen with durable quartz countertops, designer back-splash, farmhouse sink, and upgraded appliances. This amazing home includes internet (WebPass), water, storage, and 2 parking stalls. Step out your front door to enjoy the community amenities which includes a courtyard complete with an outdoor kitchen and dining area, dramatic lighting, BBQs, fireplaces, new decking and inviting spaces to simply relax in the ever-so perfect San Diego climate. Walking distance (only half block) from world-famous Balboa Park, restaurants, shopping, and transportation. This unit won't last long at this price, so schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



