San Diego, CA
2475 Beryl St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2475 Beryl St

2475 Beryl Street · No Longer Available
Location

2475 Beryl Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 Beach Close- JOY TO THE VIEWS!! - Property Id: 165302

Furnished (or unfurnished, as you like) recently remodeled 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Pacific Beach/Mt. Soledad; great neighborhood location, great neighbors, SPECTACULAR panoramic Bay-To-Downtown *VIEWS*, snazzy mid-century modern touches, recently remodeled.

Located close to all of the PB bars, shops, restaurants, beach enjoy all of the holiday fireworks from the comfort and joy of the backyard...
Amenities include new washer/dryer, 2 car driveway parking + 1/2 of shared garage, full Apple Home Automation with Siri just bring a laptop, maybe a longboard, & a friendly smile...

$3695/mo. + utilities.
Requires security deposit & last month's rent.
Must have verifiable credit, character, & monthly income.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165302
Property Id 165302

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5574351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 Beryl St have any available units?
2475 Beryl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 Beryl St have?
Some of 2475 Beryl St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 Beryl St currently offering any rent specials?
2475 Beryl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 Beryl St pet-friendly?
No, 2475 Beryl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2475 Beryl St offer parking?
Yes, 2475 Beryl St offers parking.
Does 2475 Beryl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 Beryl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 Beryl St have a pool?
No, 2475 Beryl St does not have a pool.
Does 2475 Beryl St have accessible units?
No, 2475 Beryl St does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 Beryl St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 Beryl St has units with dishwashers.
