2475 Beryl St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/01/20 Beach Close- JOY TO THE VIEWS!! - Property Id: 165302



Furnished (or unfurnished, as you like) recently remodeled 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Pacific Beach/Mt. Soledad; great neighborhood location, great neighbors, SPECTACULAR panoramic Bay-To-Downtown *VIEWS*, snazzy mid-century modern touches, recently remodeled.



Located close to all of the PB bars, shops, restaurants, beach enjoy all of the holiday fireworks from the comfort and joy of the backyard...

Amenities include new washer/dryer, 2 car driveway parking + 1/2 of shared garage, full Apple Home Automation with Siri just bring a laptop, maybe a longboard, & a friendly smile...



$3695/mo. + utilities.

Requires security deposit & last month's rent.

Must have verifiable credit, character, & monthly income.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165302

Property Id 165302



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5574351)