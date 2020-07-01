All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

2445 Brant St. #403

2445 Brant Street · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Brant Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 bed 2 bath Condo with Ocean & San Diego Bay Views! - Spectacular condo with ocean and San Diego Bay views! This is a single-story condo that offers 2 split bedrooms with living room in between, 2 full baths, full sized laundry closet, fireplace, water purification system, 2 parking spaces and 2 storage sheds for your personal storage. The master bedroom suite offers double closets, double vanity and upgraded glass enclosed shower. Easy access to Balboa Park, Little Italy & Bankers Hill where you can enjoy local restaurants and boutique shopping! 6-month lease.

Home is professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-3404 or visit us at www.weleaseusa.com to schedule your showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5335184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Brant St. #403 have any available units?
2445 Brant St. #403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 Brant St. #403 have?
Some of 2445 Brant St. #403's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Brant St. #403 currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Brant St. #403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Brant St. #403 pet-friendly?
No, 2445 Brant St. #403 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2445 Brant St. #403 offer parking?
Yes, 2445 Brant St. #403 offers parking.
Does 2445 Brant St. #403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 Brant St. #403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Brant St. #403 have a pool?
Yes, 2445 Brant St. #403 has a pool.
Does 2445 Brant St. #403 have accessible units?
No, 2445 Brant St. #403 does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Brant St. #403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Brant St. #403 does not have units with dishwashers.

