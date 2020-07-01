2445 Brant St. #403

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

2 bed 2 bath Condo with Ocean & San Diego Bay Views! - Spectacular condo with ocean and San Diego Bay views! This is a single-story condo that offers 2 split bedrooms with living room in between, 2 full baths, full sized laundry closet, fireplace, water purification system, 2 parking spaces and 2 storage sheds for your personal storage. The master bedroom suite offers double closets, double vanity and upgraded glass enclosed shower. Easy access to Balboa Park, Little Italy & Bankers Hill where you can enjoy local restaurants and boutique shopping! 6-month lease.



No Pets Allowed



