2445 33rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3BR/2BA house built in 1928, updated, but kept as close to original as possible. Hardwood Floors, crown moulding, AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer & new fridge. Quiet street on corner lot with plenty of parking. Great dog-friendly neighborhood 3 blocks from McKinley Elementary, and walking distance to South Park shops, pubs and restaurants. Large fenced lot (gardener included) with great back patio and side yard, perfect for entertaining, BBQ included. Gardening shed, convenient pantry and 118 sq ft storage building with recessed lighting and closet features.

Perfect home for families or professionals with optional desk included for home office use.