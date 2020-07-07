All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 15 2019 at 10:33 PM

2445 33rd Street

2445 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2445 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3BR/2BA house built in 1928, updated, but kept as close to original as possible. Hardwood Floors, crown moulding, AC/Heat, Washer/Dryer & new fridge. Quiet street on corner lot with plenty of parking. Great dog-friendly neighborhood 3 blocks from McKinley Elementary, and walking distance to South Park shops, pubs and restaurants. Large fenced lot (gardener included) with great back patio and side yard, perfect for entertaining, BBQ included. Gardening shed, convenient pantry and 118 sq ft storage building with recessed lighting and closet features.
Perfect home for families or professionals with optional desk included for home office use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 33rd Street have any available units?
2445 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 33rd Street have?
Some of 2445 33rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2445 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2445 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2445 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 2445 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 33rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 2445 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2445 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2445 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
