2434 Red Pine Dr.
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2434 Red Pine Dr.

2434 Red Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Red Pine Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2434 Red Pine Dr. Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO - This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is great space for a family looking to live in a wonderful neighborhood, and who will take care of this home as if it was their own! It has a very attractive open concept that is equipped with a living room, family room, dining area, and it also offers a gazebo in the backyard to add to the hosting possibilities. The open space in the kitchen and family area make it feel even more expansive, and also offers an attached 2 car garage, private backyard, and peaceful garden. Located minutes away from shops, restaurants, bus stop, and trolley station.

Amenities include:

-Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave

-Washer/Dryer

-Balcony

-Gazebo

-Landscaper paid for by owner

Please feel free to fill out our free application in order to view it.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Red Pine Dr. have any available units?
2434 Red Pine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 Red Pine Dr. have?
Some of 2434 Red Pine Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Red Pine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Red Pine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Red Pine Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Red Pine Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2434 Red Pine Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Red Pine Dr. offers parking.
Does 2434 Red Pine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2434 Red Pine Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Red Pine Dr. have a pool?
No, 2434 Red Pine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Red Pine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2434 Red Pine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Red Pine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 Red Pine Dr. has units with dishwashers.
