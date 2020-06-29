Amenities

2434 Red Pine Dr. Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN SOUTH SAN DIEGO - This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is great space for a family looking to live in a wonderful neighborhood, and who will take care of this home as if it was their own! It has a very attractive open concept that is equipped with a living room, family room, dining area, and it also offers a gazebo in the backyard to add to the hosting possibilities. The open space in the kitchen and family area make it feel even more expansive, and also offers an attached 2 car garage, private backyard, and peaceful garden. Located minutes away from shops, restaurants, bus stop, and trolley station.



Amenities include:



-Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave



-Washer/Dryer



-Balcony



-Gazebo



-Landscaper paid for by owner



Please feel free to fill out our free application in order to view it.



No Pets Allowed



