San Diego, CA
2426 Evergreen Street
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

2426 Evergreen Street

2426 Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Evergreen Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2426 Evergreen Street Available 08/11/19 4 Bedroom House +Plus Private 1 bed Apartment. Walk to Liberty Station Beautiful Loma Portal home - Located on a cul de sac lot with a stunning views of San Diego and the bay. It has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths in the main house and a FULLY-CONTAINED SEPARATE GUEST APARTMENT: double car garage and a landscaped yard with fountain and fruit trees. Landscape service included.

MOVE IN READY! This very special Point Loma home is in walking distance to Liberty Station and all it has to offer in terms of recreation and retail actives. Parks, jogging or walking paths, water access for paddle boarding or kayaking and much more.

The multi- level interior features custom Mediterranean tile throughout and carefully selected paint colors that create the mood and atmosphere of the home. Expansive, open plan living and dining area with a gourmet kitchen with a professional Bertazonni stainless steel 5 burner gas range and large stainless steel double door refrigerator, custom cabinetry and stunning black granite countertops. The private master suit also located on the upper level has several windows that take in the beautiful city view. The lower level features a family room with a second fireplace and exterior access to the yard and the private guest apartment. Three more bedrooms another bathroom and a separate laundry as well as garage access completes this part of the home. Pets OK with additional deposit.

(RLNE4470825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Evergreen Street have any available units?
2426 Evergreen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2426 Evergreen Street have?
Some of 2426 Evergreen Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2426 Evergreen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Evergreen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Evergreen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Evergreen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Evergreen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Evergreen Street offers parking.
Does 2426 Evergreen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Evergreen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Evergreen Street have a pool?
No, 2426 Evergreen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Evergreen Street have accessible units?
No, 2426 Evergreen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Evergreen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Evergreen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
