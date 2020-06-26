Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2426 Evergreen Street Available 08/11/19 4 Bedroom House +Plus Private 1 bed Apartment. Walk to Liberty Station Beautiful Loma Portal home - Located on a cul de sac lot with a stunning views of San Diego and the bay. It has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths in the main house and a FULLY-CONTAINED SEPARATE GUEST APARTMENT: double car garage and a landscaped yard with fountain and fruit trees. Landscape service included.



MOVE IN READY! This very special Point Loma home is in walking distance to Liberty Station and all it has to offer in terms of recreation and retail actives. Parks, jogging or walking paths, water access for paddle boarding or kayaking and much more.



The multi- level interior features custom Mediterranean tile throughout and carefully selected paint colors that create the mood and atmosphere of the home. Expansive, open plan living and dining area with a gourmet kitchen with a professional Bertazonni stainless steel 5 burner gas range and large stainless steel double door refrigerator, custom cabinetry and stunning black granite countertops. The private master suit also located on the upper level has several windows that take in the beautiful city view. The lower level features a family room with a second fireplace and exterior access to the yard and the private guest apartment. Three more bedrooms another bathroom and a separate laundry as well as garage access completes this part of the home. Pets OK with additional deposit.



(RLNE4470825)