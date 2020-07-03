Amenities

Remodeled 2/1 house in Bay Park! New flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, modern bathroom! Yard, garage and more! - Seville is pleased to present this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the heart of Bay Park! New light colored laminate flooring throughout house. Brand new soft close kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel pull handles, large undermount sink and modern kitchen faucet! Appliances include electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator and stainless microwave! Additional dining space included also! All new modern lighting throughout house. Both bedrooms include a ceiling fan and large windows for open/ bright light! Modern bathroom with large gray wall and floor tiles, floating bath vanity with recessed medicine cabinet, contemporary light fixture and stainless steel hardware. Hallway closet space. House includes driveway with once car garage! Large back patio area for outdoor furniture to enjoy the sunshine! House also includes front porch with large yard (corner lot).



Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Bay Park! House is very close to Mission Bay Park as well.



2352 Chicago Street 2B,1B for $2495/m. Security deposit $2495. 12 month lease required. Properties can be held up to 10 days with approval and paid deposit.



For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm. Cats okay with additional $100 deposit and $10/month additional cat rent.



