All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2352 Chicago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2352 Chicago Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

2352 Chicago Street

2352 Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2352 Chicago Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled 2/1 house in Bay Park! New flooring, kitchen cabinets, countertops, modern bathroom! Yard, garage and more! - Seville is pleased to present this newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in the heart of Bay Park! New light colored laminate flooring throughout house. Brand new soft close kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel pull handles, large undermount sink and modern kitchen faucet! Appliances include electric stove, stainless steel refrigerator and stainless microwave! Additional dining space included also! All new modern lighting throughout house. Both bedrooms include a ceiling fan and large windows for open/ bright light! Modern bathroom with large gray wall and floor tiles, floating bath vanity with recessed medicine cabinet, contemporary light fixture and stainless steel hardware. Hallway closet space. House includes driveway with once car garage! Large back patio area for outdoor furniture to enjoy the sunshine! House also includes front porch with large yard (corner lot).

Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Bay Park! House is very close to Mission Bay Park as well.

2352 Chicago Street 2B,1B for $2495/m. Security deposit $2495. 12 month lease required. Properties can be held up to 10 days with approval and paid deposit.

For showings, call (619) 260-8121 M/F 9am-5pm. Cats okay with additional $100 deposit and $10/month additional cat rent.

BY AGENT

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 Phone (619) 260-8121 Fax # (619) 260-1011 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing opportunity.

(RLNE5687435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Chicago Street have any available units?
2352 Chicago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Chicago Street have?
Some of 2352 Chicago Street's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Chicago Street currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Chicago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Chicago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Chicago Street is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Chicago Street offer parking?
Yes, 2352 Chicago Street offers parking.
Does 2352 Chicago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Chicago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Chicago Street have a pool?
No, 2352 Chicago Street does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Chicago Street have accessible units?
No, 2352 Chicago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Chicago Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2352 Chicago Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University