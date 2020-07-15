235 Market Street Unit 404

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Downtown - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Downtown Is a must see. Unit Features Great Views, Newer Carpet, Balcony, Walk In Closet, 2 Sinks in the Bathroom, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Building has a Nice Gym and Common Use BBQ area. Downtown Living at its finest. Close to public transportation, Freeways, Restaurants, Bars, and all that downtown has to offer. This unit will not last long. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5881265)