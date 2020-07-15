All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

235 Market Street Unit 404

235 West Market Street · (619) 847-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 West Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 Market Street Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo In Downtown - This 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Downtown Is a must see. Unit Features Great Views, Newer Carpet, Balcony, Walk In Closet, 2 Sinks in the Bathroom, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer in Unit. Building has a Nice Gym and Common Use BBQ area. Downtown Living at its finest. Close to public transportation, Freeways, Restaurants, Bars, and all that downtown has to offer. This unit will not last long. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5881265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Market Street Unit 404 have any available units?
235 Market Street Unit 404 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Market Street Unit 404 have?
Some of 235 Market Street Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Market Street Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Market Street Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Market Street Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Market Street Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 235 Market Street Unit 404 offer parking?
No, 235 Market Street Unit 404 does not offer parking.
Does 235 Market Street Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Market Street Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Market Street Unit 404 have a pool?
No, 235 Market Street Unit 404 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Market Street Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 235 Market Street Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Market Street Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Market Street Unit 404 does not have units with dishwashers.
