2324 Frankfort St

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 BR/ 3 BA 2620 SQFT Bay Park/ San Diego House - Beautiful and spacious home in the community of Bay Park in San Diego. The property has been renovated throughout and offers bay views throughout the property. The home features an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors. The kitchen opens up to an open living area that provides access to an expansive deck. The bottom floor bedrooms provide individual access to the backyard and 2nd large deck. The property also has a separate laundry room and features a 3 car garage with an adjoining separate parking space. The home is conveniently located near local schools, parks and easy access to 5 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Sewer and Landscaping



$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant



