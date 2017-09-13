All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

2324 Frankfort St

2324 Frankfort Street · (619) 547-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2324 Frankfort Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2324 Frankfort St · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BR/ 3 BA 2620 SQFT Bay Park/ San Diego House - Beautiful and spacious home in the community of Bay Park in San Diego. The property has been renovated throughout and offers bay views throughout the property. The home features an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors. The kitchen opens up to an open living area that provides access to an expansive deck. The bottom floor bedrooms provide individual access to the backyard and 2nd large deck. The property also has a separate laundry room and features a 3 car garage with an adjoining separate parking space. The home is conveniently located near local schools, parks and easy access to 5 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash, Sewer and Landscaping

HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4451311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Frankfort St have any available units?
2324 Frankfort St has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Frankfort St have?
Some of 2324 Frankfort St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Frankfort St currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Frankfort St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Frankfort St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Frankfort St is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Frankfort St offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Frankfort St does offer parking.
Does 2324 Frankfort St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Frankfort St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Frankfort St have a pool?
No, 2324 Frankfort St does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Frankfort St have accessible units?
No, 2324 Frankfort St does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Frankfort St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 Frankfort St does not have units with dishwashers.
