Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2324 Caminito Mira
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

2324 Caminito Mira

2324 Caminito Mira · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Caminito Mira, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2324 Caminito Mira Available 04/13/19 Point Loma, 2324 Caminito Mira, Wd Flrs, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, 3 Community Pools and 1 Spa! - Welcome home to this gorgeous 2 story townhouse located in the sought after Point Loma Park complex conveniently located near community parks, Mission Bay, Harbor Island and the Ocean. Quadruple Pane Windows. Wood entry floors. Living room has wood floors, fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the fenced patio. Dining room has wood floors. Spacious kitchen was remodeled in 2015 and has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and a sliding glass door leading to the fenced patio. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. Bedroom #2 is approximately 12 feet by 19 feet and has wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, granite vanity and walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE1966209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Caminito Mira have any available units?
2324 Caminito Mira doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Caminito Mira have?
Some of 2324 Caminito Mira's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Caminito Mira currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Caminito Mira is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Caminito Mira pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Caminito Mira is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Caminito Mira offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Caminito Mira offers parking.
Does 2324 Caminito Mira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Caminito Mira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Caminito Mira have a pool?
Yes, 2324 Caminito Mira has a pool.
Does 2324 Caminito Mira have accessible units?
No, 2324 Caminito Mira does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Caminito Mira have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Caminito Mira has units with dishwashers.
