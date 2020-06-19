Amenities

2324 Caminito Mira Available 04/13/19 Point Loma, 2324 Caminito Mira, Wd Flrs, Granite Counters, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, 3 Community Pools and 1 Spa! - Welcome home to this gorgeous 2 story townhouse located in the sought after Point Loma Park complex conveniently located near community parks, Mission Bay, Harbor Island and the Ocean. Quadruple Pane Windows. Wood entry floors. Living room has wood floors, fireplace and a sliding glass door leading to the fenced patio. Dining room has wood floors. Spacious kitchen was remodeled in 2015 and has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and a sliding glass door leading to the fenced patio. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedroom #1 has wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. Bedroom #2 is approximately 12 feet by 19 feet and has wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, granite vanity and walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE1966209)