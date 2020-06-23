2323 Aperture Cir

Amenities
Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ W/D, Patio & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!
Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mission Valley featuring over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-Open first level w/ sprawling entryway ceiling & spacious living room
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry
-Private patio great for relaxing or entertaining!
-Master suite w/ gorgeous attached bathroom featuring: custom barn door, dual vanity, stall shower & huge walk-in closet!
-Bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom right next to them
-Washer/dryer in laundry room upstairs next to bedrooms
-Central A/C & heat throughout!
-2 car attached garage
-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience
-Frame & Focus community (sub-community of Civita) boasts: gated swimming pool/spa, multiple community parks, clubhouse & modern fitness center! Fantastic location in central San Diego in between highways 8, 163 & 805 just minutes from Fashion Valley, Costco & restaurants!
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement
SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3475
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcaxxwmYtXk
HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee
MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 2015
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable screen at patio door, patio string lights, security system.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability
Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*
No Pets Allowed
