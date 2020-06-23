2323 Aperture Cir

Amenities

Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ W/D, Patio & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mission Valley featuring over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This well-upgraded property boasts:

-Open first level w/ sprawling entryway ceiling & spacious living room

-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry

-Private patio great for relaxing or entertaining!

-Master suite w/ gorgeous attached bathroom featuring: custom barn door, dual vanity, stall shower & huge walk-in closet!

-Bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom right next to them

-Washer/dryer in laundry room upstairs next to bedrooms

-Central A/C & heat throughout!

-2 car attached garage

-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience

-Frame & Focus community (sub-community of Civita) boasts: gated swimming pool/spa, multiple community parks, clubhouse & modern fitness center! Fantastic location in central San Diego in between highways 8, 163 & 805 just minutes from Fashion Valley, Costco & restaurants!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3475

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcaxxwmYtXk

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, private patio!

- YEAR BUILT: 2015



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable screen at patio door, patio string lights, security system.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



