2323 Aperture Cir
2323 Aperture Cir

2323 Aperture Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Aperture Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 3B/2.5BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ W/D, Patio & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mission Valley featuring over 1600 SF of living space over two levels. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-Open first level w/ sprawling entryway ceiling & spacious living room
-Beautifully upgraded kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry
-Private patio great for relaxing or entertaining!
-Master suite w/ gorgeous attached bathroom featuring: custom barn door, dual vanity, stall shower & huge walk-in closet!
-Bright guest bedrooms & full bathroom right next to them
-Washer/dryer in laundry room upstairs next to bedrooms
-Central A/C & heat throughout!
-2 car attached garage
-Half bathroom downstairs for convenience
-Frame & Focus community (sub-community of Civita) boasts: gated swimming pool/spa, multiple community parks, clubhouse & modern fitness center! Fantastic location in central San Diego in between highways 8, 163 & 805 just minutes from Fashion Valley, Costco & restaurants!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3475
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcaxxwmYtXk
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- FLOORING: Hardwood & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, private patio!
- YEAR BUILT: 2015

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: retractable screen at patio door, patio string lights, security system.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Aperture Cir have any available units?
2323 Aperture Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Aperture Cir have?
Some of 2323 Aperture Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Aperture Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Aperture Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Aperture Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Aperture Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Aperture Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Aperture Cir does offer parking.
Does 2323 Aperture Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Aperture Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Aperture Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Aperture Cir has a pool.
Does 2323 Aperture Cir have accessible units?
No, 2323 Aperture Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Aperture Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Aperture Cir has units with dishwashers.
