Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2291 Third Avenue Available 07/05/20 COMING SOON! 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house for rent in Bankers Hill! - COMING SOON! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located close to Balboa park. Designer upgrades, balconies, skylites, washer and dryer, A/C, dishwasher, fireplace, 2 car garage, and lots of storage.



Available to rent July 5,2020 for a 1 year lease.



Sorry, NO pets.



Rent:$4,600

Deposit:$4,500

Application Fee:$40 per person



Joe Carta Realty

619-280-1800

www.joecartarealty.com



Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3297381)