Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2291 Third Avenue

2291 Third Ave · (619) 280-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Diego
Park West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2291 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2291 Third Avenue · Avail. Jul 5

$4,600

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2168 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2291 Third Avenue Available 07/05/20 COMING SOON! 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom house for rent in Bankers Hill! - COMING SOON! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located close to Balboa park. Designer upgrades, balconies, skylites, washer and dryer, A/C, dishwasher, fireplace, 2 car garage, and lots of storage.

Available to rent July 5,2020 for a 1 year lease.

Sorry, NO pets.

Rent:$4,600
Deposit:$4,500
Application Fee:$40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3297381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Third Avenue have any available units?
2291 Third Avenue has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2291 Third Avenue have?
Some of 2291 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2291 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2291 Third Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2291 Third Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2291 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2291 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 2291 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2291 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2291 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2291 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
