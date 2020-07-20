All apartments in San Diego
2276 Caminito Pescado #39

2276 Caminito Pescado · No Longer Available
Location

2276 Caminito Pescado, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2276 Caminito Pescado #39 Available 06/08/19 Wonderful OB/PL 2/2.5 Townhome Condo! Many Updates! Huge Garage! Must See! - In the sought after Sea Colony community, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome condo lives like a house! Enjoy the convenience of a 2-1/2 car attached garage with laundry and new garage door with quiet open opener. Walk up into a gorgeous open plan living area with updates galore.

The spacious kitchen features new granite countertops and flooring, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and refinished cabinetry. The living area has gleaming wood laminate flooring and is anchored by a charming tiled fireplace. A door wall leads out to a large private patio overlooking lush, well-kept landscaping.

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite features a spacious dual vanity private bath with updated tile flooring & new tub/shower. Plus an adjacent bonus space perfect for home office or private sitting room. The second bedroom features a private full bath.

The community offers clubhouse, pool, spa and tennis courts. The unit is tucked into a quiet corner and is surrounded by lush, well-tended landscaping. Ocean Beach and Point Loma are at your doorstep. Easy access to beaches of OB, MB and PB, plus freeways.

Qualified applicants will have excellent credit and rental history, gross household income of at least 3x rent.

(RLNE4094304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 have any available units?
2276 Caminito Pescado #39 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 have?
Some of 2276 Caminito Pescado #39's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Caminito Pescado #39 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 pet-friendly?
No, 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 offers parking.
Does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 have a pool?
Yes, 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 has a pool.
Does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 have accessible units?
No, 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Caminito Pescado #39 does not have units with dishwashers.
