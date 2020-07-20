Amenities

2276 Caminito Pescado #39 Available 06/08/19 Wonderful OB/PL 2/2.5 Townhome Condo! Many Updates! Huge Garage! Must See! - In the sought after Sea Colony community, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome condo lives like a house! Enjoy the convenience of a 2-1/2 car attached garage with laundry and new garage door with quiet open opener. Walk up into a gorgeous open plan living area with updates galore.



The spacious kitchen features new granite countertops and flooring, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage and refinished cabinetry. The living area has gleaming wood laminate flooring and is anchored by a charming tiled fireplace. A door wall leads out to a large private patio overlooking lush, well-kept landscaping.



Upstairs, the master bedroom suite features a spacious dual vanity private bath with updated tile flooring & new tub/shower. Plus an adjacent bonus space perfect for home office or private sitting room. The second bedroom features a private full bath.



The community offers clubhouse, pool, spa and tennis courts. The unit is tucked into a quiet corner and is surrounded by lush, well-tended landscaping. Ocean Beach and Point Loma are at your doorstep. Easy access to beaches of OB, MB and PB, plus freeways.



Qualified applicants will have excellent credit and rental history, gross household income of at least 3x rent.



(RLNE4094304)