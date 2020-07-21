All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:36 PM

2272 Kearney Avenue

2272 Kearny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2272 Kearny Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Downstairs studio with private side fenced yard, tile floors throughout, separate kitchen area, gated complex, onsite laundry room.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142965?source=marketing

SORRY NO SMOKING

E-mail Alma to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com

Professionally managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2272 Kearney Avenue have any available units?
2272 Kearney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2272 Kearney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2272 Kearney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2272 Kearney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2272 Kearney Avenue offer parking?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2272 Kearney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2272 Kearney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2272 Kearney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2272 Kearney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2272 Kearney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2272 Kearney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
