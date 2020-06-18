All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy

2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2271 Del Mar Scenic Parkway, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint. Walking distance to Torrey Pines State Beach, this spacious 1840 square feet, 2 bedroom + spacious bonus room and 2 bathroom unit is within a resort style complex offering ocean views, walking trails, green belts, two heated pools and spas, clubhouse with outdoor picnic and BBQ area, tennis courts, volleyball court, and children's playground. The unit itself has living areas on three levels, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living room with fireplace, dining area, two large bedrooms suites, and a bonus room ideal for a home office or workout room. Decorative touches such as wood flooring, travertine tiles, custom window coverings, window seats, built-in cabinetry, and light fixtures have been installed throughout the home.

The master bedroom is quite large with fireplace, large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving and an elegant bathroom with glass enclosed tub/shower and large vanity area with dual sinks. The guest bedroom is also quite large and features built in cabinets, shelves, and a fold down Murphy bed. Two sliding glass doors open up from the living room to a lovely outdoor covered deck. Another lovely and private patio area at the front of the unit is ideal for patio furniture, lounging, and outdoor dining. The home also includes a washer/dryer and attached two car garage with direct walk-in access to the lower level. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The property is situated within close distance to the Del Mar village, beaches, and race track as well as Torrey Pines State Beach and Torrey Pines Golf Course. It is also in close proximity to schools, library, dining and shopping. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby Interstate 5 and 805, Coast Highway 101 and Highway 56.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2943252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have any available units?
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have?
Some of 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
