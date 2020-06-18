2271 Del Mar Scenic Pkwy

Amenities

Charming Del Mar Townhome, Walk to Beach! - Location, location, location! Charming Townhome available for rent in the prestigious Del Mar coastal community of Seapoint. Walking distance to Torrey Pines State Beach, this spacious 1840 square feet, 2 bedroom + spacious bonus room and 2 bathroom unit is within a resort style complex offering ocean views, walking trails, green belts, two heated pools and spas, clubhouse with outdoor picnic and BBQ area, tennis courts, volleyball court, and children's playground. The unit itself has living areas on three levels, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large living room with fireplace, dining area, two large bedrooms suites, and a bonus room ideal for a home office or workout room. Decorative touches such as wood flooring, travertine tiles, custom window coverings, window seats, built-in cabinetry, and light fixtures have been installed throughout the home.



The master bedroom is quite large with fireplace, large walk-in closet with custom built-in shelving and an elegant bathroom with glass enclosed tub/shower and large vanity area with dual sinks. The guest bedroom is also quite large and features built in cabinets, shelves, and a fold down Murphy bed. Two sliding glass doors open up from the living room to a lovely outdoor covered deck. Another lovely and private patio area at the front of the unit is ideal for patio furniture, lounging, and outdoor dining. The home also includes a washer/dryer and attached two car garage with direct walk-in access to the lower level. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The property is situated within close distance to the Del Mar village, beaches, and race track as well as Torrey Pines State Beach and Torrey Pines Golf Course. It is also in close proximity to schools, library, dining and shopping. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby Interstate 5 and 805, Coast Highway 101 and Highway 56.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



