2247 Baily Avenue

Ranch style three bedroom home is centrally located in the heart of San Diego just ten minutes from downtown. This corner lot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, open living room and kitchen. Back bonus room is open to back and would be a terrific game room or family room. Two car garage. Please note if you have section 8: This home is NOT section 8 approved at this time. This is a traditional home rental and currently NOT available for section 8. Available August 15. No showings at this time.