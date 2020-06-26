All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2247 Baily Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2247 Baily Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

2247 Baily Avenue

2247 Baily Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2247 Baily Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
garage
Ranch style three bedroom home is centrally located in the heart of San Diego just ten minutes from downtown. This corner lot home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, open living room and kitchen. Back bonus room is open to back and would be a terrific game room or family room. Two car garage. Please note if you have section 8: This home is NOT section 8 approved at this time. This is a traditional home rental and currently NOT available for section 8. Available August 15. No showings at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Baily Avenue have any available units?
2247 Baily Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2247 Baily Avenue have?
Some of 2247 Baily Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Baily Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Baily Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Baily Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2247 Baily Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2247 Baily Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2247 Baily Avenue offers parking.
Does 2247 Baily Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2247 Baily Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Baily Avenue have a pool?
No, 2247 Baily Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Baily Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2247 Baily Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Baily Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2247 Baily Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University