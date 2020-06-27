2219 32ND ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location with Upgrades!! - Updated two bedroom house. Features patio, fenced yard and beautiful wood floors. Gardener Included. Located near Balboa Park. Easy access to I-805 and I-15 making for a short drive to shopping centers, restaurants, downtown San Diego and beaches. Available to View Now!



Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.



General Qualifications:

-Six Months Current Employment

-Six Months Rental History

-No Evictions

-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent



DRE Lic #01933756



(RLNE4182003)