2219 32ND ST

Amenities
Great Location with Upgrades!! - Updated two bedroom house. Features patio, fenced yard and beautiful wood floors. Gardener Included. Located near Balboa Park. Easy access to I-805 and I-15 making for a short drive to shopping centers, restaurants, downtown San Diego and beaches. Available to View Now!
Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.
General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent
DRE Lic #01933756
(RLNE4182003)