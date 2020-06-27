All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2219 32ND ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2219 32ND ST
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2219 32ND ST

2219 32nd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2219 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location with Upgrades!! - Updated two bedroom house. Features patio, fenced yard and beautiful wood floors. Gardener Included. Located near Balboa Park. Easy access to I-805 and I-15 making for a short drive to shopping centers, restaurants, downtown San Diego and beaches. Available to View Now!

Please drive by and take a look then call AMI Property Management @ 619-697-2555.

General Qualifications:
-Six Months Current Employment
-Six Months Rental History
-No Evictions
-Gross Income 2.5-3 times the Rent

DRE Lic #01933756

(RLNE4182003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 32ND ST have any available units?
2219 32ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 32ND ST have?
Some of 2219 32ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 32ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
2219 32ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 32ND ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 32ND ST is pet friendly.
Does 2219 32ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 2219 32ND ST offers parking.
Does 2219 32ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2219 32ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 32ND ST have a pool?
No, 2219 32ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 2219 32ND ST have accessible units?
No, 2219 32ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 32ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2219 32ND ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University