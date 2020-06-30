2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Available March 4th.

Beautiful, Recently Remodeled downstairs 2 bd, 2ba unit, 945 sq ft in Mission Valley - Very close to Costco, Ikea, Lowes and many restaurants!



Community has a beautiful pool, hot tub and fitness room on site.



Stainless steel appliances, mosaic backsplash, recessed lighting, crown molding

Includes microwave, stove, french door fridge, dishwasher, dual kitchen sinks w/ garbage disposal

Hardwood floors

Tiled kitchen and bathroom

Granite counter-tops

In-unit washer/dryer

Central Heat and AC

Huge private patio and exterior storage closet

2 parking passes for parking in the complex, one covered space

Easy freeway access

Multiple grocery stores and retail nearby - Ralph's, Food for less, Trader Joes

Near shopping, Mission and Fashion Valley malls, restaurants, trolley and the 805, 8, 163 and 15 freeways



Dog and cats are allowed upon approval. 1 pet is allowed - $35/pet per month



Security deposit - same as 1 month rent