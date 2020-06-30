All apartments in San Diego
2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2

2202 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Available March 4th.
Beautiful, Recently Remodeled downstairs 2 bd, 2ba unit, 945 sq ft in Mission Valley - Very close to Costco, Ikea, Lowes and many restaurants!

Community has a beautiful pool, hot tub and fitness room on site.

Stainless steel appliances, mosaic backsplash, recessed lighting, crown molding
Includes microwave, stove, french door fridge, dishwasher, dual kitchen sinks w/ garbage disposal
Hardwood floors
Tiled kitchen and bathroom
Granite counter-tops
In-unit washer/dryer
Central Heat and AC
Huge private patio and exterior storage closet
2 parking passes for parking in the complex, one covered space
Easy freeway access
Multiple grocery stores and retail nearby - Ralph's, Food for less, Trader Joes
Near shopping, Mission and Fashion Valley malls, restaurants, trolley and the 805, 8, 163 and 15 freeways

Dog and cats are allowed upon approval. 1 pet is allowed - $35/pet per month

Security deposit - same as 1 month rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 have any available units?
2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 have?
Some of 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 offers parking.
Does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 have a pool?
Yes, 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 has a pool.
Does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 have accessible units?
No, 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2 has units with dishwashers.

