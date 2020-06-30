2202 River Run Drive, Apt #2

Amenities
Available March 4th.
Beautiful, Recently Remodeled downstairs 2 bd, 2ba unit, 945 sq ft in Mission Valley - Very close to Costco, Ikea, Lowes and many restaurants!
Community has a beautiful pool, hot tub and fitness room on site.
Stainless steel appliances, mosaic backsplash, recessed lighting, crown molding
Includes microwave, stove, french door fridge, dishwasher, dual kitchen sinks w/ garbage disposal
Hardwood floors
Tiled kitchen and bathroom
Granite counter-tops
In-unit washer/dryer
Central Heat and AC
Huge private patio and exterior storage closet
2 parking passes for parking in the complex, one covered space
Easy freeway access
Multiple grocery stores and retail nearby - Ralph's, Food for less, Trader Joes
Near shopping, Mission and Fashion Valley malls, restaurants, trolley and the 805, 8, 163 and 15 freeways
Dog and cats are allowed upon approval. 1 pet is allowed - $35/pet per month
Security deposit - same as 1 month rent