All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2169 Felspar St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2169 Felspar St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2169 Felspar St

2169 Felspar Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2169 Felspar Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ Rooftop Deck, Panoramic View & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Pacific Beach featuring 1234 SF of living space over three levels! This very well upgraded property boasts:
-Private rooftop deck w/ 360 degree view! Beautiful sunsets & panoramic views of Mt Soledad and Bay Park
-Two master suites! First bedroom w/ ceiling fan & patio on ground level plus bathroom featuring full shower & soaking tub! Second suite on third level w/ ceiling fan & custom attached bathroom--upgraded vanity & stall shower w/ river rock!
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry & all stainless steel appliances
-Sprawling ceilings in bright living room w/ gas fireplace & balcony w/ spiral staircase leading to deck!
-Central heat
-1 reserved parking space in alleyway and 1 car attached garage
-High capacity washer/dryer in unit
-Half bathroom on main living level for convenience

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2825
- WASHER/DRYER: high capacity W/D provided
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxzWgL8_Cps
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Pacific Beach
- PARKING: 1 car attached garage plus 1 reserved parking space in alley
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: HOA maintains
- YARD: Yes, common area
- YEAR BUILT: 2001

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: decorative mirror, patio furniture, BBQs, and deck rug.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Felspar St have any available units?
2169 Felspar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2169 Felspar St have?
Some of 2169 Felspar St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Felspar St currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Felspar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Felspar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2169 Felspar St is pet friendly.
Does 2169 Felspar St offer parking?
Yes, 2169 Felspar St offers parking.
Does 2169 Felspar St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2169 Felspar St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Felspar St have a pool?
No, 2169 Felspar St does not have a pool.
Does 2169 Felspar St have accessible units?
No, 2169 Felspar St does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Felspar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2169 Felspar St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University