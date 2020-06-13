2169 Felspar St

Amenities

Stunning 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ Rooftop Deck, Panoramic View & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Pacific Beach featuring 1234 SF of living space over three levels! This very well upgraded property boasts:

-Private rooftop deck w/ 360 degree view! Beautiful sunsets & panoramic views of Mt Soledad and Bay Park

-Two master suites! First bedroom w/ ceiling fan & patio on ground level plus bathroom featuring full shower & soaking tub! Second suite on third level w/ ceiling fan & custom attached bathroom--upgraded vanity & stall shower w/ river rock!

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry & all stainless steel appliances

-Sprawling ceilings in bright living room w/ gas fireplace & balcony w/ spiral staircase leading to deck!

-Central heat

-1 reserved parking space in alleyway and 1 car attached garage

-High capacity washer/dryer in unit

-Half bathroom on main living level for convenience



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2825

- WASHER/DRYER: high capacity W/D provided

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxzWgL8_Cps

HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Pacific Beach

- PARKING: 1 car attached garage plus 1 reserved parking space in alley

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: HOA maintains

- YARD: Yes, common area

- YEAR BUILT: 2001



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: decorative mirror, patio furniture, BBQs, and deck rug.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



