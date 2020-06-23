All apartments in San Diego
214 Ridgecrest Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:18 PM

214 Ridgecrest Drive

214 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

214 Ridgecrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This is a recently remodeled 3 bed, 1.5 bath house with a garage is available now. Large living space, private parking, fenced back yard area. The back yard has a great view of the San Diego downtown skyline and the Coronado Bridge. Washer/dryer hookups (gas dryer) are available. All utilities paid by tenant. Pets allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase per pet and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/857945
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/bbdbf514-c08d-4ef6-af66-46e51a4ffeae

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
214 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 214 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
214 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Ridgecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 214 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 214 Ridgecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 214 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 214 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 214 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 214 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
