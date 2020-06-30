2124 Caminito Del Barco

Amenities

Experience wonderful ocean and lagoon views from this two-level, end unit at Sea Point! The second-level living room and kitchen ensures great views any time you cook or enjoy the fireplace in the living room. There are two patios, one in the front and one in the back, both with locked gate access. The two car garage is attached and you can find plentiful guest parking on the street. Just across the lagoon from Torrey Pines State Beach, you will be enjoying one of the premier locations in the county!