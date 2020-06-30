All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2124 Caminito Del Barco
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:25 PM

2124 Caminito Del Barco

2124 Caminito Del Barco · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Caminito Del Barco, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Experience wonderful ocean and lagoon views from this two-level, end unit at Sea Point! The second-level living room and kitchen ensures great views any time you cook or enjoy the fireplace in the living room. There are two patios, one in the front and one in the back, both with locked gate access. The two car garage is attached and you can find plentiful guest parking on the street. Just across the lagoon from Torrey Pines State Beach, you will be enjoying one of the premier locations in the county!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Caminito Del Barco have any available units?
2124 Caminito Del Barco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Caminito Del Barco have?
Some of 2124 Caminito Del Barco's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Caminito Del Barco currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Caminito Del Barco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Caminito Del Barco pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Caminito Del Barco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2124 Caminito Del Barco offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Caminito Del Barco offers parking.
Does 2124 Caminito Del Barco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Caminito Del Barco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Caminito Del Barco have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Caminito Del Barco has a pool.
Does 2124 Caminito Del Barco have accessible units?
No, 2124 Caminito Del Barco does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Caminito Del Barco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Caminito Del Barco has units with dishwashers.

