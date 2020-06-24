All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2104 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2104 30th St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

2104 30th St

2104 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2104 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fully renovated one bed/one baths with designer style, available now! Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego. 2104 30th has a large patio, perfect for entertaining.

Move-In Special: The rest of May is free!

Features:
- Townhouse-style, 1 bed/1bath apartment
- Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher
- Beautiful hardwood flooring
- Ceiling fan
- Full A/C and heating system
- Riverstone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures
- 2104 has a large patio

Garage available for $100 per month.
Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly.
Small pets allowed with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Laundry facility on-site.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4785404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 30th St have any available units?
2104 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 30th St have?
Some of 2104 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2104 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 2104 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 2104 30th St offers parking.
Does 2104 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 30th St have a pool?
No, 2104 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2104 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2104 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 30th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University