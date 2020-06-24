2104 30th St

Amenities

Fully renovated one bed/one baths with designer style, available now! Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego. 2104 30th has a large patio, perfect for entertaining.



Move-In Special: The rest of May is free!



Features:

- Townhouse-style, 1 bed/1bath apartment

- Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher

- Beautiful hardwood flooring

- Ceiling fan

- Full A/C and heating system

- Riverstone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures

- 2104 has a large patio



Garage available for $100 per month.

Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly.

Small pets allowed with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.

Laundry facility on-site.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



