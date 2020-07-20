All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2070 Thomas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2070 Thomas Ave
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

2070 Thomas Ave

2070 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2070 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Crown Point Gem - Property Id: 114789

This is for a Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Crown Point Beach House. This House has been Completely Remolded Inside & Out. Three Blocks from the Bay and Bike Path. Five Minutes to all Freeways.
Includes:
- Custom Chefs Kitchen w/ all New Gourmet Appliances and
Custom Cabinets
- Designer Bathroom w/Granite Pebble Tile
- Quartz Counter Tops and Island
- Separate Wet-Bar and Food Prep Area
- Huge Front Yard w/ Privacy Fence for Entertaining
- Separate Private Laundry Room w/ New W/D
- New Plank Custom Porcelain Flooring & Carpet
- Already Wired for High-Speed Internet and Sat TV

Why live in a PB Apartment when You Can Live in a Newly Remolded Pacific Beach House?
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114789
Property Id 114789

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4859416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Thomas Ave have any available units?
2070 Thomas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 Thomas Ave have?
Some of 2070 Thomas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Thomas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Thomas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Thomas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2070 Thomas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2070 Thomas Ave offer parking?
No, 2070 Thomas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Thomas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 Thomas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Thomas Ave have a pool?
No, 2070 Thomas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Thomas Ave have accessible units?
No, 2070 Thomas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Thomas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Thomas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University