2070 Thomas Ave

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Crown Point Gem - Property Id: 114789



This is for a Fully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Crown Point Beach House. This House has been Completely Remolded Inside & Out. Three Blocks from the Bay and Bike Path. Five Minutes to all Freeways.

Includes:

- Custom Chefs Kitchen w/ all New Gourmet Appliances and

Custom Cabinets

- Designer Bathroom w/Granite Pebble Tile

- Quartz Counter Tops and Island

- Separate Wet-Bar and Food Prep Area

- Huge Front Yard w/ Privacy Fence for Entertaining

- Separate Private Laundry Room w/ New W/D

- New Plank Custom Porcelain Flooring & Carpet

- Already Wired for High-Speed Internet and Sat TV



Why live in a PB Apartment when You Can Live in a Newly Remolded Pacific Beach House?

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114789

No Pets Allowed



