San Diego, CA
2064 Kettner Blvd, #40
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:50 AM

2064 Kettner Blvd, #40

2064 Kettner Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2064 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Waterfront Condo for Rent on Kettner in Little Italy downtown San Diego: 2/2 with W/D, garage available - Move-in Ready! - Located in the Heart of Little Italy, this beautiful 3rd floor condo with a beautiful view of the San Diego Bay and harbor could be where you call HOME!
Hard Surface Flooring, New Carpet (stairs only), Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances.
This is a Well Maintained and Clean Community. It is Gated, and Centrally Located in the heart of iconic Little Italy, walking distance from the best of San Diego's top restaurants and nightlife. Pet Friendly, Small Dog or Cat upon approval with Additional $500 Deposit and $35 Pet Fee. Garage available - inquire for details

(RLNE5332511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 have any available units?
2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 have?
Some of 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 currently offering any rent specials?
2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 is pet friendly.
Does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 offer parking?
Yes, 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 offers parking.
Does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 have a pool?
No, 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 does not have a pool.
Does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 have accessible units?
No, 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 Kettner Blvd, #40 does not have units with dishwashers.
