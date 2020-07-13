2064 Kettner Blvd, #40

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Waterfront Condo for Rent on Kettner in Little Italy downtown San Diego: 2/2 with W/D, garage available - Move-in Ready! - Located in the Heart of Little Italy, this beautiful 3rd floor condo with a beautiful view of the San Diego Bay and harbor could be where you call HOME!

Hard Surface Flooring, New Carpet (stairs only), Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances.

This is a Well Maintained and Clean Community. It is Gated, and Centrally Located in the heart of iconic Little Italy, walking distance from the best of San Diego's top restaurants and nightlife. Pet Friendly, Small Dog or Cat upon approval with Additional $500 Deposit and $35 Pet Fee. Garage available - inquire for details



