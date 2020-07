Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool table bbq/grill

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Across from Ballpark! - South facing, large fully furnished unit with an open spacious floor plan, plenty of light and a great patio with tree top views. Great walk-in closet and plenty of storage in this over sized one bedroom with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include Gym, Community room with pool table and TV as well as 2nd floor terrace barbecue area.



No Pets Allowed



