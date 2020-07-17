Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2042 Carmel Valley Rd. Available 04/01/19 Rare and Remarkable Del Mar Townhome - 2 bed / 2.5 bathrooms + 10'x14' bonus room for study/office & 2-car garage - Only $3995.00/mo - Welcome to Sea Point Townhomes! This lovely community is fantastically located across the street from Torrey Pines State Beach and is only a half-mile away from Torrey Pines State Reserve. This Del Mar location is perfect for those who enjoy being in the midst of a true outdoor lifestyle. Hike the many trails, enjoy biking in-and-around the community, surf the waves at the nearby beaches, or simply enjoy a brisk walk to the delightful Del Mar village.



Your tenancy will allow you access to the community's 2 wonderful pools/spas, clubhouse, sand volley ball court, tennis courts, playground, and the dog-friendly 4-acre park.



Once you finally arrive to your new home, you will enjoy fabulous sunsets from your balcony smartly situated off the living/dining area. Enjoy cooking your meals in the stylish and well-appointed kitchen, equipped with a gas cook-top and granite counters. All bathrooms have been wonderfully remodeled. Wood and tile flooring in the upper living area showcase a cozy fireplace. Downstairs offers private and well-sized rooms with new carpeting. Enjoy the comfort of a large, mirrored master bedroom with an exceptional walk-in-closet. The adjoined 10ft x 14ft bonus room, makes a wonderful study or office. The central forced air conditioning and heat will allow you to stay comfortable year-round. Spacious 2 car garage offers easy parking with built-in cabinets for extra storage and work-bench for your garage based projects. This is a dog friendly townhome community.



Call to schedule a viewing. (858) 274-3500 x102



Available: April 1, 2019

Rent: $3,995.00

Deposit: $4,000.00

Utilities Included: water, sewer, trash



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. DRE# 01272492



No Cats Allowed



