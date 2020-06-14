2041 Haller St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bd 1 Ba Condo Located in North Park Area - **JUST LISTED** Must see upgraded 2bd 1ba condo located in North Park area. Large open floor plan with high ceilings. This property comes complete with nwood laminate flooring through out, stainless steel appliances, stack-able washer/dryer and fireplace. Large bedrooms, master with french doors to large enclosed patio. Full use of large storage area or kids play house, and raised garden bed in patio area. 5 minutes to 805 freeway. Trash included. Small pet ok upon approval and additional pet deposit.



(RLNE2305945)