2041 Haller St.
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:46 AM

2041 Haller St.

2041 Haller Street · (858) 748-2103 ext. 302
Location

2041 Haller Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2041 Haller St. · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bd 1 Ba Condo Located in North Park Area - **JUST LISTED** Must see upgraded 2bd 1ba condo located in North Park area. Large open floor plan with high ceilings. This property comes complete with nwood laminate flooring through out, stainless steel appliances, stack-able washer/dryer and fireplace. Large bedrooms, master with french doors to large enclosed patio. Full use of large storage area or kids play house, and raised garden bed in patio area. 5 minutes to 805 freeway. Trash included. Small pet ok upon approval and additional pet deposit.

(RLNE2305945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Haller St. have any available units?
2041 Haller St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Haller St. have?
Some of 2041 Haller St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Haller St. currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Haller St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Haller St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 Haller St. is pet friendly.
Does 2041 Haller St. offer parking?
No, 2041 Haller St. does not offer parking.
Does 2041 Haller St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2041 Haller St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Haller St. have a pool?
No, 2041 Haller St. does not have a pool.
Does 2041 Haller St. have accessible units?
No, 2041 Haller St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Haller St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 Haller St. does not have units with dishwashers.
