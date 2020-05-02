202 Bonair Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace

Ocean Front 1 Bedroom in Wind N' Sea! - Rare find in Wind N' Sea La Jolla right on the corner of Bonair and Neptune! The location does not get much better then this. These views are UNREAL!! A cozy completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath located OCEAN FRONT!



This home has been completely remodeled, everything is new! This unit sits quietly on a second floor off the street. 2 large windows in your living room face our beautiful ocean. There are 2 large balconies on each side of home to sit on and enjoy these breathtaking San Diego days! Cherry on top? , washer and dryer in unit. 1 Parking space included.



Available with a 1 Year Lease

Rent $3,500

Security Deposit $ 3,600

NO dogs or cats of ANY size

$35 Screening Fee PER Application

Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm

(858) 488-1580 x105



Bill Luther Realty, Inc.

3685 Ocean Front Walk

San Diego, CA 92109

DRE #005525533



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5337467)