202 Bonair Street

Amenities
Ocean Front 1 Bedroom in Wind N' Sea! - Rare find in Wind N' Sea La Jolla right on the corner of Bonair and Neptune! The location does not get much better then this. These views are UNREAL!! A cozy completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath located OCEAN FRONT!
This home has been completely remodeled, everything is new! This unit sits quietly on a second floor off the street. 2 large windows in your living room face our beautiful ocean. There are 2 large balconies on each side of home to sit on and enjoy these breathtaking San Diego days! Cherry on top? , washer and dryer in unit. 1 Parking space included.
Available with a 1 Year Lease
Rent $3,500
Security Deposit $ 3,600
NO dogs or cats of ANY size
$35 Screening Fee PER Application
Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm
(858) 488-1580 x105
Bill Luther Realty, Inc.
3685 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
DRE #005525533
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5337467)