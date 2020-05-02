All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 202 Bonair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
202 Bonair Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

202 Bonair Street

202 Bonair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

202 Bonair Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ocean Front 1 Bedroom in Wind N' Sea! - Rare find in Wind N' Sea La Jolla right on the corner of Bonair and Neptune! The location does not get much better then this. These views are UNREAL!! A cozy completely remodeled 1 bedroom and 1 bath located OCEAN FRONT!

This home has been completely remodeled, everything is new! This unit sits quietly on a second floor off the street. 2 large windows in your living room face our beautiful ocean. There are 2 large balconies on each side of home to sit on and enjoy these breathtaking San Diego days! Cherry on top? , washer and dryer in unit. 1 Parking space included.

Available with a 1 Year Lease
Rent $3,500
Security Deposit $ 3,600
NO dogs or cats of ANY size
$35 Screening Fee PER Application
Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm
(858) 488-1580 x105

Bill Luther Realty, Inc.
3685 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
DRE #005525533

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5337467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Bonair Street have any available units?
202 Bonair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Bonair Street have?
Some of 202 Bonair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Bonair Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Bonair Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Bonair Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 Bonair Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 202 Bonair Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 Bonair Street offers parking.
Does 202 Bonair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Bonair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Bonair Street have a pool?
No, 202 Bonair Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Bonair Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Bonair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Bonair Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Bonair Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
RiverEdge Terrace
4805 Wind Surf Way
San Diego, CA 92154
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University