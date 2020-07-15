2001 Willow Street

Amenities

w/d hookup

Large One Bedroom with Great View of SD Bay - Large one bedroom with view of the San Diego Bay. Tons of storage spaces. Unit has washer and dryer hookups. High ceilings. Unit is clean.



NO PETS. NO SMOKING



6 month lease min.



VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please email leasing@timcassidy.com for showings and questions.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:



1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals



2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.



*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5529996)