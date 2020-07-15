All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2001 Willow Street

2001 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Willow Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Large One Bedroom with Great View of SD Bay - Large one bedroom with view of the San Diego Bay. Tons of storage spaces. Unit has washer and dryer hookups. High ceilings. Unit is clean.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING

6 month lease min.

VIEWING DIRECTIONS: Please email leasing@timcassidy.com for showings and questions.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

If you are ready to apply and would like to be considered in 1st position for a property you must do the following:

1. Submit a completed application with proof of income (copies of recent pay stubs, cash aid or bank statements), and application fees online at http://sandiegopropertymanager.com/available_rentals

2. Submit certified funds (money order or cashier's check) for the holding deposit equal to one month's rent. Please bring your money order or cashiers check to the showing to be first in line. This will need to be submitted to our office if you do not have it at time of the showing. If we do not have a holding deposit, then we will not consider the application complete and will not process the application further.

*We do not rent site unseen and must work directly with tenants - no third parties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5529996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Willow Street have any available units?
2001 Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2001 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2001 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 2001 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 2001 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
