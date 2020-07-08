All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1964 Chalcedony Street #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1964 Chalcedony Street #5
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

1964 Chalcedony Street #5

1964 Chalcedony Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1964 Chalcedony Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1964 Chalcedony Street #5 Available 05/15/20 Delightful One Bedroom Condo in Pacific Beach - Recently renovated, this unit boasts beautiful travertine flooring throughout, except in the bedroom which is comfortably carpeted.
The kitchen features granite counters and has a dishwasher and microwave in addition to an electric flattop stove and fridge.
Your own washer/dryer unit is located in the hallway closet.
The custom paint colors give the condo a light and airy look.
There is plenty of comfortable living space and a large fenced patio, perfect for entertaining or a place for your small pet to play. One pet under 40lbs welcome with an additional deposit.
There is one assigned covered parking space.
Situated the perfect distance from the beach - a short bike ride to get there without the traffic problems. Public transportation, shopping, parks, and schools all nearby! This is a real nice condo in a great location with fantastic features.

(RLNE2124877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 have any available units?
1964 Chalcedony Street #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 have?
Some of 1964 Chalcedony Street #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Chalcedony Street #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 offers parking.
Does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 have a pool?
No, 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 have accessible units?
No, 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1964 Chalcedony Street #5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University