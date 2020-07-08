Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1964 Chalcedony Street #5 Available 05/15/20 Delightful One Bedroom Condo in Pacific Beach - Recently renovated, this unit boasts beautiful travertine flooring throughout, except in the bedroom which is comfortably carpeted.

The kitchen features granite counters and has a dishwasher and microwave in addition to an electric flattop stove and fridge.

Your own washer/dryer unit is located in the hallway closet.

The custom paint colors give the condo a light and airy look.

There is plenty of comfortable living space and a large fenced patio, perfect for entertaining or a place for your small pet to play. One pet under 40lbs welcome with an additional deposit.

There is one assigned covered parking space.

Situated the perfect distance from the beach - a short bike ride to get there without the traffic problems. Public transportation, shopping, parks, and schools all nearby! This is a real nice condo in a great location with fantastic features.



(RLNE2124877)