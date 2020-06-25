1923 Georgia Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Story Cottage in Hillcrest!! - Single story cottage in Hillcrest with a quaint courtyard type setting.



This cottage has hardwood flooring throughout, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. There is a small deck/balcony, wall heating, small yard with gardener service included.



The second bedroom is suitable for office space, built in storage in the unit, and a large storage area under the unit. 1-Reserved parking space. No Laundry facilities on-site.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash included, No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease (6 Month Minimum)



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



