All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1923 Georgia Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1923 Georgia Ct
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

1923 Georgia Ct

1923 Georgia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1923 Georgia Court, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Single Story Cottage in Hillcrest!! - Single story cottage in Hillcrest with a quaint courtyard type setting.

This cottage has hardwood flooring throughout, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. There is a small deck/balcony, wall heating, small yard with gardener service included.

The second bedroom is suitable for office space, built in storage in the unit, and a large storage area under the unit. 1-Reserved parking space. No Laundry facilities on-site.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water and Trash included, No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease (6 Month Minimum)

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give Mary a call at (619) 992-9540 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4051454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Georgia Ct have any available units?
1923 Georgia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Georgia Ct have?
Some of 1923 Georgia Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Georgia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Georgia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Georgia Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Georgia Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1923 Georgia Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Georgia Ct offers parking.
Does 1923 Georgia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Georgia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Georgia Ct have a pool?
No, 1923 Georgia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1923 Georgia Ct have accessible units?
No, 1923 Georgia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Georgia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Georgia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University