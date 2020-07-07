1905 1/2 32nd Street

Amenities

SOUTH PARK COTTAGE!



1905 1/2 32nd St.

San Diego, CA 92102

____________________________

Available NOW!



CONVENIENT SELF SHOWING AVAILABLE!



***Request a showing by registering through the link below. The registration is user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps. The authentication steps are part of the security feature since you will be viewing and having access to the property through self-showing.***



Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.

____________________________

DETAILS:

•1 bedroom COTTAGE approx

• $1,250 per month

• $1,200 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!

• Detached cottage

• 6 month initial lease



FEATURES:

• Carpet flooring throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom

• BRAND NEW paint throughout

• FREESTANDING cottage with only 3 other cottages on the property.

• Small, shared yard for the gardener in you

• Adorable vintage look and feel

• HIGHLY desirable South Park area

• Walking distance to South Park eateries and stores

• Tree-lined, residential street

• One, off-street parking spot included

• Refrigerator and stove included

• Public transportation nearby



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

