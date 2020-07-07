All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

1905 1/2 32nd Street

1905 1/2 32nd St · No Longer Available
Location

1905 1/2 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SOUTH PARK COTTAGE!

1905 1/2 32nd St.
San Diego, CA 92102
____________________________
Available NOW!

CONVENIENT SELF SHOWING AVAILABLE!

***Request a showing by registering through the link below. The registration is user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps. The authentication steps are part of the security feature since you will be viewing and having access to the property through self-showing. Feel free to visit https://use.rently.com/faqs/ for questions regarding Rently.***

Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.
____________________________
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom COTTAGE approx
• $1,250 per month
• $1,200 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• Detached cottage
• 6 month initial lease

FEATURES:
• Carpet flooring throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• BRAND NEW paint throughout
• FREESTANDING cottage with only 3 other cottages on the property.
• Small, shared yard for the gardener in you
• Adorable vintage look and feel
• HIGHLY desirable South Park area
• Walking distance to South Park eateries and stores
• Tree-lined, residential street
• One, off-street parking spot included
• Refrigerator and stove included
• Public transportation nearby

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 1/2 32nd Street have any available units?
1905 1/2 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 1/2 32nd Street have?
Some of 1905 1/2 32nd Street's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 1/2 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 1/2 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 1/2 32nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1905 1/2 32nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1905 1/2 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1905 1/2 32nd Street offers parking.
Does 1905 1/2 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 1/2 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 1/2 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 1905 1/2 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 1/2 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 1/2 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 1/2 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 1/2 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

