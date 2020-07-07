1905 1/2 32nd Street

Amenities
SOUTH PARK COTTAGE!
1905 1/2 32nd St.
San Diego, CA 92102
Available NOW!
CONVENIENT SELF SHOWING AVAILABLE!
***Request a showing by registering through the link below. The registration is user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps. The authentication steps are part of the security feature since you will be viewing and having access to the property through self-showing. Feel free to visit https://use.rently.com/faqs/ for questions regarding Rently.***
Please note this apartment is solely advertised through Dakota PM.
DETAILS:
•1 bedroom COTTAGE approx
• $1,250 per month
• $1,200 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Water, Sewer, Trash included in rent!
• Detached cottage
• 6 month initial lease
FEATURES:
• Carpet flooring throughout with vinyl in kitchen and bathroom
• BRAND NEW paint throughout
• FREESTANDING cottage with only 3 other cottages on the property.
• Small, shared yard for the gardener in you
• Adorable vintage look and feel
• HIGHLY desirable South Park area
• Walking distance to South Park eateries and stores
• Tree-lined, residential street
• One, off-street parking spot included
• Refrigerator and stove included
• Public transportation nearby
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.