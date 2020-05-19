Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking

18764 Caminito Cantilena, #155 Available 06/03/19 ***New Listing: 1bed/1bath condo in Rancho Bernardo!*** - Sorry, owner says no pets. Updated with new flooring and paint throughout, this spacious lower level residence has private patio and is situated on a greenbelt. Open floor plan with living/dining -- including fireplace -- large living/dining area with fireplace and french door leading to patio. Bedroom has new carpet, walk in closet and slider to patio. Washer/dryer and refrigerator included! Easy access to 15 freeway. Available now. Schools: Westwood Elementary, Bernardo Heights, Rancho Bernardo High.



